‘Take A Seat’: Woman Bank Employee Foils Robbery Attempt, Tricks Robber Into Waiting Until Cops Arrive

The unique event occurred on Friday, July 7, at a PNC bank branch in Florida.

Florida: In an unusual incident, a bank robbery in the United States was thwarted after an employee successfully convinced the robber to take a seat until the police arrived to apprehend him.

According to SkyNews, the unique event occurred on Friday, July 7, at a PNC bank branch in Florida. The robber entered the bank carrying a mesh bag and handed a note to a cashier, demanding money.

“Give me the money,” the note read.

How The Cashier Foiled Robbery

The robber, identified as James Timothy Kelly, explicitly stated that he was there to rob the bank when the cashier pretended not to see the note. Concerned for her safety and that of others, the bank employee cleverly handed Kelly a withdrawal slip, asking him to fill it out. Kelly, however, told her that he was not there for that purpose.

“I am not here for that. I am here to rob you,” Kelly told the cashier.

Robber Obeyed The Cashier

Reacting swiftly, the cashier pretended that she is having computer issues and asked Kelly to have a seat while she brings the money for him. An affidavit detailing the case stated, “In fear of her safety and the safety of others around her, the victim bank teller pretended to have computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat.”

As per reports from NDTV, Kelly complied with the cashier’s instructions, but his compliance ultimately led to a failed heist attempt. The SkyNews report mentioned that the police were alerted while the robber waited in the seated area. Officers promptly entered the bank and arrested Kelly.

The Punishment For A Foiled Heist Attempt

Kelly was then taken to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Miami office, where he confessed to attempting the robbery at the PNC bank branch. James Timothy Kelly received a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for his foiled heist attempt.

The cashier was commended for her quick thinking and convincing abilities, which successfully foiled the robbery.

