Zuckerberg’s Meta to buy Chinese-origin Manus AI for over USD 2 billion

Zuckerbergs Meta to buy Chinese-origin Manus AI for over USD 2 billion

Bloomberg reported that Meta has agreed on buying the Chinese-origin artificial intelligence agent, Manus, for over USD 2 billion. Scroll down to read the details.

Meta is all set to acquire an artificial intelligence agent based in Singapore with Chinese origins, as reported by Bloomberg. The deal puts the company at a value of over USD 2 billion, reportedly. This establishes Meta Platforms Inc. as a great tech giant for buying a startup in Asia, which will help it to manufacture real products in connection with its artificial intelligence investments. The Bloomberg report suggests that the company is also planning to continue its operations and sell the Manus service in integration with Meta.

Deal between Meta and Manus

Bloomberg reported that Meta has agreed on buying the Chinese-origin artificial intelligence agent, Manus, for over USD 2 billion. According to the reports, the deal was made final in nearly 10 days, which shows the urgency of Meta to solidify and strengthen its capabilities around artificial intelligence.

Manus’ importance in Meta’s AI strategy

At first, a quick question must be arising in your mind. What exactly does Manus do? It builds artificial intelligence agents which can perform the required tasks with human inputs as minimal as possible. This includes screening of resumes, analysing of stocks, and planning the itineraries for travel. Bloomberg also reported that Meta Platforms is deficient in a strong application ecosystem, as found in other AI models like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Meta’s plan of acquiring Manus may help with a ready-made artificial agent, along with a subscription-based model to get quicker returns on its spending in artificial intelligence.

Manus’ Chinese links after acquisition

A spokesperson of Meta said, “There will be no continuing Chinese ownership interests in Manus AI following the transaction, and Manus AI will discontinue its services and operations in China.”

The report of Bloomberg suggested that the ongoing Chinese ownership, which is of interest in Manus AI, will stop. In addition, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is most likely to discontinue all the existing operations in China.

