1 Dead, 5 Injured As Violent Clash Erupts Over Barking Of Dog In UP’s Ballia, Case Filed
Police said a case has been registered against three people and two have been arrested in the matter.
New Delhi: At least one person died and 5 others were injured as a violent clash broke out over the barking of a dog in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. Police said a case has been registered against three people and two have been arrested in the matter.
“Two groups clashed with each other following arguments over barking of a dog in a village under Bairiya police station area. 50-year-old Lal Muni and five others were injured in the incident on Tuesday night,” Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday.
They were rushed to a hospital where Muni was declared dead by doctors, he said. After the incident, an FIR has been against three persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Muni’s son, he said.
“We have arrested Shiv Sagar Bind and his son Ajit over the incident. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination,” said the officer.
