Lucknow: A 30-year-old man died while five members of his family suffered serious burns after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday evening. An eight-year-old and two women were gravely injured. The blast had taken place at the double-storey house where four families were staying and resulted in linter and a portion of the balcony being collapsed.

According to Police Circle Officer, BKT, Naveena Shukla, deceased identified as Zubair was pronounced dead while the injured were admitted to a government hospital. Shukla said the cooking gas cylinder put in the kitchen of one of the brother's accommodations, caught fire and exploded later.

Police was informed about the incident through the police control room and a team reached the site to rescue the victims.

The injured have been identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35) and Zakira (50). They have been admitted to the KGMU Trauma centre.

“The situation is under control and the injured are getting treatment at the hospital,” she added.

