Sitapur: Atleast 1 person died after an ethanol filled tanker collided with a tractor trolley in Sitapur on Sunday, said Sushil Ghule, SP, Sitapur. The Sugar factory’s ethanol tanker overturned and caught fire after colliding with a paddy-laden tractor. Immediately 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Currently the fire has been brought under control.
It is a developing story, more details are awaited.