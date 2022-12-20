Top Recommended Stories
1 killed, 10 Injured After Bus Collides with Container Vehicle Due to Heavy Fog in Gautam Buddh Nagar
A bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog and low visibility in Dankaur area early Tuesday.
Noida: One person died and at least 10 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar after a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog and low visibility in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.
Also Read:
The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.
More details awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.