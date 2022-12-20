1 killed, 10 Injured After Bus Collides with Container Vehicle Due to Heavy Fog in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog and low visibility in Dankaur area early Tuesday.

Noida: One person died and at least 10 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar after a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog and low visibility in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

More details awaited.