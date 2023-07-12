Home

Uttar Pradesh

1-Yr-Old Baby Girl Found Dumped In Bushes In UP’s Moradabad: Watch

1-Yr-Old Baby Girl Found Dumped In Bushes In UP’s Moradabad: Watch

The watchman then informed the police who arrived at the scene, rescued the child, and took her to the police station where women personnel are now taking care of her.

Photo: Screengrab

Moradabad, UP: In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-year-old baby girl was found dumped in the bushes in Majhola Town of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. According to the police, the toddler was found in the bushes near the DPS School under the Majhola police station limits.

Trending Now

An official said that the watchman of a nearby factory was passing through the area on his bicycle during late night when he noticed the child’s cries coming from somewhere in the shrubbery. The man quickly parked his bicycle and started searching for the source of the sound and to his utter horror, found a baby girl lying on her back in the thicket while crying incessantly.

You may like to read

The watchman then informed the police who arrived at the scene, rescued the child, and took her to the police station where women personnel are now taking care of her.

Police said they are currently attempting to trace the girl’s parents and its being investigated whether the child was abducted by someone and thrown in the bushes in an act of vengeance against her parents or if they (parents) abandoned their own kid in the woods in a case of attempted female infanticide.

The baby girl was brought to the Majhola Police Station where she is being taken care of by female police personnel, an official said. He said the girl was in good health and had not suffered injuries. “Luckily, the watchman found her in the nick of time and it’s a miracle that some wild animal did not notice her crying and preyed upon her as they usually hunt for prey during the night,” the official said.

The official said the police are investigating the matter and the child’s parents are being traced. “Further probe is underway,” he added.

Newborn girl found abandoned in Delhi dumpyard

In a similar incident, in March this year, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a dumping ground in Delhi’s Nangloi area, evoking outrage from citizens. The girl child was rescued by the Delhi Police and then rushed to a hospital.

“On March 21 at 10.44 am, a PCR call… was received at Nangloi police station. The call was marked to ASI Samar Veer who, along with head constable Shekar, immediately reached the spot, where they found one newly born unknown baby girl about three days old. A tag was found on her hand (with details of her birth),” DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh had said in a statement at the time.

He said the newborn girl was immediately admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, adding that a case was registered and investigation taken up. “Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons,” the officer said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES