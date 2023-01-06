Top Recommended Stories
10 Injured As A Gas Pipeline Exploded At Lucknow Hotel
10 people were seriously injured after a gas pipeline exploded at a hotel in Lucknow.
Lucknow: Ten people have been seriously injured in a gas pipe line explosion at a hotel in Lucknow. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Also Read:
- Live Streaming Of India Vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL 3rd T20I Live In India
- Somy Ali Makes Fresh Allegations Against Salman Khan, Accuses Him of Banning Her Show 'Fight or Flight' - Watch
- Joshimath Sinking: Temple Collapses In Uttarakhand's Singdhar, 50 Families Evacuated To Safer Place | Key Updates
Sources said that the explosion in Hotel Emperio Grand in the Krishna Nagar area was so strong that shards of glass were seen strewn on the road.
Fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.
Officials said that the cause of fire would be investigated.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.