Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 100 Chartered Planes To Land In Temple City On ‘Pran Pratishtha Day’, Says CM Adityanath

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that 100 chartered planes will land in the temple city on 'Pran Pratishtha Day' which is January 22...

New Delhi: Ayodhya is gearing up to open its arms to the world on January 22 in a brand new fashion, when one of the most majestic and beautiful temples in the country, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be inagurated. The Consecration Ceremony or the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the temple will take place on January 22, 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revealed that on Jan 22, 11 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya. Read to know more about it…

