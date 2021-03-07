Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday addressed a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh where she continued to slam the Narendra Modi government over the farmers’ issue. During her speech, Priyanka Gandhi questioned whether the laws were drafted for the farmers or for PM Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ (trillionaire) friends. “Today 100 days are over, lakhs of farmers have been stationed at several border points in Delhi… If these farm laws were made for you, then why are you still stationed here?” Gandhi asked during the gathering. Also Read - At Janaushadhi Centres, Women Can Buy Sanitary Pads at Rs 2.5 | All You Need to Know

The farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the government last year has been continuing for last 100 days now.

While addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was not visiting any border points in the Capital because he did not respect the farmers. "Shouldn't the Prime Minister and the Centre show respect to the protesting farmers who have been camping in Delhi? Are they (farmers) so worthless that you can't even meet them?" Gandhi asked.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed by party workers on the way to Meerut. She was presented the Bhagavad Gita by a party worker. pic.twitter.com/3YJRox7Luy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2021

During her speech she also pointed out the agitating farmers are determined to their cause despite surviving in harsh weather conditions and facing electricity cuts at protest sites but the Centre still thinks that it should not meet them.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has slammed PM Modi from Kisan Mahapanchayat stage. Earlier, while addressing a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ at Mathura, she slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him “arrogant” and a “coward” who does not own up the responsibility for his policies.

She criticised the Prime Minister for insulting and mocking the protesting farmers as he called them “andolan jeevi”.

Promising that her party will repeal the new farm laws when it comes to power, Priyanka alleged that they have been enacted by those engaged in making money (“noton ki kheti”) to benefit their “billionaire friends”.

“People have always taught a lesson to arrogant governments, and the time for it has arrived,” she said, claiming that all election promises made by the ruling party have turned out to be false. “The truth is that the prime minister is not only arrogant (‘ahankari’) but also a coward (‘kayar’). As soon as his policies are questioned, he backtracks,” said the Congress leader, accusing the PM of wrongly blaming her party’s policies for high fuel prices