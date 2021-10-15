Jhansi: In a shocking incident, a total of 11 people, including four children were killed after the tractor overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, as said by the SSP Shivhari Meena to news agency PTI on Friday.Also Read - 18-Year-Old Boy in UP Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Head While Making a TikTok Video

The incident took place on Bhander Road in the Chirgaon area of Jhansi.

The tractor was carrying a total of 30 passengers, who were devotees when this accident happened. In an attempt to escape colliding with the cattle, the tractor overturned on the side of the road. According to the officials, a total of six people was injured in the road accident. SSP Shivhari Meena added that nearly 30 families all hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Pandokhar were going to a shrine in the tractor-trolley.

A total of 11 people including four kids died on the spot while the six injured have been taken to the emergency ward. The injured people are in critical condition. UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the tragic incident. He has ordered the district administration officials to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured people.