New Delhi: Body of an 11-year-old girl was found in Bareilly district pf Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI quoting police on Sunday. Cops suspect that she was raped before being murdered. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajawan said that the girl, a student of class 6, had on Saturday around 8 am gone to the family's fields on a cycle to look after crops. In the evening, her cycle and clothes were found around 800 metres from her house, he said.

Police suspect that she was killed with a sharp-edged weapon after being raped. Late on Saturday night, police took six persons in custody in this connection and are interrogating them. Family members of the girl said that she used to go the fields to look after the crops as her father is no more. The farm from where her body was recovered was filled with water, as a result her clothes were smeared with mud, and there was a head injury.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal suspected that some acquaintance might have committed the crime and in order to protect their identity she must have been killed after being raped. A case has been registered in this regard, he said, adding that further action will be taken after receiving post-mortem report.

(With inputs from PTI)