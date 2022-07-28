Noida: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Noida on Wednesday. The police said the girl was on her way to school when the accused lured her and took her to an isolated area in Sector 32 where he forced himself on her. The accused, however, tried to escape and clashed with the police personnel leading to gunshot injuries to him as he was taken into custody once again.Also Read - Muslims in UP's Kanpur To Not Take Out Paiki Procession In Muharram To Avoid Possible Violence

“The girl was on her way to school in the morning when the accused met her and lured her to an isolated area in Sector 32 and forced himself on her. The matter was reported to the local Sector 24 police station and the accused was soon held,” a police official told PTI. Also Read - Swatantra Dev Singh Resigns From Post Of Uttar Pradesh BJP State President

According to reports, the accused is also said to have interacted with the girl a couple of times in the past. Also Read - UP Teacher Suspended After Video Goes Viral Of Student Massaging Her In Classroom

An FIR has been lodged against him under IPC section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

However, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the accused was taken for a medical examination, but while returning to the police station, he tried to escape the custody.

“They were near Sector 25, when he managed to jump out of the police van and ran towards an isolated area. The police personnel soon surrounded him, but he attacked them with stones or bricks or whatever he got on the ground,” Singh said.

“This prompted the police to open fire in which the accused got hit by a bullet on his leg. He was taken into custody once again and rushed to a hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

He said further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out.

(With PTI inputs)