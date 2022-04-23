Lucknow: After 129 people tested positive for Hepatitis C in UP’s Sambhal, the district administration on Saturday arranged clean drinking water for the village. Dr Manoj Chaudhary, in Incharge of primary health centre (PHC) Asmoli told news agency PTI that out of the total 233 people of Ramnagar village of Asmoli area, tested recently for Hepatitis C, 129 were found positive for the infection.Also Read - Why India Is Staring At Power Outage In Multiple States? Explained

He added that Hepatitis C is a viral infection that primarily gets transmitted through blood. After the incident was reported, District Magistrate Manish Bansal directed officials to make arrangements for clean drinking water in the village.

"The officials concerned have been asked to ensure proper treatment of those tested positive with Hepatitis C infection. Arrangements are also being made to supply clean drinking water to the villagers," the DM told PTI.

He added that the pollution control board is already looking into the issue in which they found pollution of underground water. He also said that the remaining tests in the area will be conducted within a week’s time.