Noida: A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were allegedly held hostage, and robbed at knifepoint by two men in a posh housing society of Greater Noida West on Tuesday. According to reports, two suspects entered their flat on the 8th floor of 12th Avenue Gaur City at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, posing as polio vaccinators, when the husband was not present in the house.

When the woman told them that her child does not need the polio dose, the suspects asked her for a glass of water. When she went inside to bring water, the suspects held the child at knifepoint and robbed her of her gold jewellery and escaped.

Soon after the woman informed her neighbours and the maintenance office about the incident. Meanwhile, Police and the maintenance office staff scanned CCTV footage of lifts and stairs, but could not see suspicious people or suspicious movement there.

The woman later informed the police that “she got back her valuables, and police are now doubtful about the case”, said officials.

Yashpal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station, said that the police could not trace the suspects from the CCTV footage. “We also scanned CCTV footage from entry and exit gates, but could not see anything suspicious. We are doubtful about the case… The police team left the housing complex in the evening, and around 8pm on Tuesday, the woman called the police on phone, and informed them that she found her stolen jewellery inside a small bag outside her flat,” he added.