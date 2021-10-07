Barabanki: The first day of Navratri festival brought gloom in stead of joy for at least 13 families who lost their kin in a tragic road accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. According to latest reports, 13 were killed and 30 injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus on the outer ring road here on Thursday morning. The injured persons were taken to the hospital. Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad reached the spot and rescue and relief operations were on.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Supreme Court Takes Cognisance of Farmers’ Killing, Will Hear Matter Today

According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions when they collided. "There was a stray cow on the road and in an attempt to save the animal, the two vehicles collided," said an eyewitness.

9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/WqaMlPyBEv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victims. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

