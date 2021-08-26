Ghaziabad: A heartbreaking tragedy ensued when a 13-year-old girl fell to her death along with her puppy from the ninth-floor terrace of a residential building in Kavinagar area of Ghaziabad while trying to save the pet, police said. Jyotsana, a student of class seven and the only child of her parents, was playing on the terrace with her pet puppy when the incident occurred on Wednesday.Also Read - Woman, Who Accused BSP MP of Rape, Dies Days After She Sets Herself Ablaze Outside Supreme Court

The pet’s neck got stuck between the iron grills. Jyotsana tried to save the puppy but lost her balance and fell to the ground along with the pet. A security guard and other residents found the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead, they said, adding the pet also died. Also Read - UP: Mysterious Fever Kills 6, Including 5 Children, in Mathura

DSP Anshu Jain said an autopsy was not conducted following a request from the deceased girl’s family. The girl’s father Lalit Mohan Sharma is a manager with a private company. Also Read - Agra: Birthday Party Turns Tragic as Building Collapses; 2 Dead, 15 Injured

(Based on PTI inputs)