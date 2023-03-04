Home

14-Year-Old UP Student Dies By Suicide After Entry To Exam Hall Denied Over Non-Payment Of School Fees

The deceased family claimed that they had sought some time to submit the fees but the school administration allegedly did not let their daughter take the exam on Friday.

Bareilly: A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after a private school refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. “A 9th-class student died allegedly by suicide after she was denied from taking an exam by the management of a private school in Durga Nagar due to failing to deposit fees. Body sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway,” Rahul Bhati, SP City told news agency ANI.

“My daughter was a student of class ninth at a local private school. Due to some financial constraints, I was unable to deposit her school fee,” the girl’s father, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Baradari said in his complaint.

He said his daughter was hurt and allegedly hanged herself after returning home.

