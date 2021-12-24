New Delhi: Amid growing concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, as many as 147 people out of the total 900, who had returned from foreign countries to the district, have gone untraceable. Dr. Anurag Gautam, COVID-19 nodal officer told a leading portal that contact numbers of some of these people were either switched off or wrong, prompting the authorities in the health department to swing into action.Also Read - Night Curfew, Cap on Wedding Guests Return in Uttar Pradesh Amid Omicron Scare | Check Fresh Guidelines

As per the reports of Times of India, officials have shared the information of ‘missing’ people with police and the local intelligence unit (LIU) to trace them at the earliest.

“We have already been working and ensuring that the situation doesn’t deteriorate the way it had during the second wave. We are monitoring every person returning from abroad. Even if returnees test negative, we monitor their condition for 15 days. Their samples are taken at the time of arrival itself to ensure they don’t develop any symptoms of the virus,” Times of India quoted Gautam as saying.

Restrictions Return in UP

Earlier in the day, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government had imposed a night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the state from December 25 onwards. The fresh guidelines also restricted the number of guests attending weddings in the state.

An official said that these events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about the same in advance. “Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings”, the government said in a notification on Friday.

Omicron in India

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, the health ministry data showed. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.