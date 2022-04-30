Etawah: Over 15 wagons of a coal-loaded goods train running towards Kalanaur in Haryana on Saturday derailed at new Ekdil (EKL) Railway Station in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. As per latest reports, the wagon derailment caused traffic disruption for hours on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). As per a report by news agency ANI, the incident happened at 11.10 AM today and the station is located about 30 km east of Etawah.Also Read - UP Woman Thrown Out of Moving Train in MP's Chhatarpur For Resisting Molestation Bid

UP | One coal-loaded goods train running towards Kalanaur in Haryana has derailed at the new Ekdil (EKL) Railway Station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at 11.10am today. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. pic.twitter.com/FbeUj88IcJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

Soon after the incident, concerned DFC officials rushed to the site and the work for restoration started. Accident relief trains from Kanpur and Agra also pressed into service.

The officials said that the rescue work has been started and fire tenders have been deployed till the work is completed.

The officials said that the railway track has been damaged after the 15 racks of the goods train derailed due to which traffic was disrupted on the DFC.