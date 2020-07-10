New Delhi: UP gangster Vikas Dubey, who died in an encounter on Friday morning, has property worth crores sprawling across cities. According to reports, his main area of operation was land grabbing and money lending. From different land-grabbing syndicates, Dubey used to earn Rs 10 crore per year. Reports said he had 100 men to keep the land grabbing machinery running. Also Read - Fact Check: Manoj Bajpayee Rubbishes Report of Playing Vikas Dubey on Big Screen

Additionally, he used to get Rs 50 lakh per month by extortion. This was a fixed amount he used to receive from the industrialists. Also Read - Film on Vikas Dubey? Anubhav Sinha Asked to Make Movie on Gangster, Replies ‘Koi Banaane Nahin Dega Sir’

There is a farm of more than 150 bighas in Bikru village on his name. Dubey also had two flats in Lucknow. Plus, he had many plots in Uttar Pradesh, obtained mostly by grabbing. Also Read - To Believe, or Not to Believe: 5 Questions Raised on Vikas Dubey Encounter

The list doesn’t end here. Dubey and his close relatives had properties worth crores in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries.

Properties worth Rs 64 lakh belonging to an aide of alleged gangster Sundar Bhati in Gautam Buddh Nagar were attached by the police on Friday in the continued crackdown on the mafia in the region. Three trucks and a Toyota Innova belonging to Satbir Bansal, a key aide of gangster Sundar Bhati, were attached by the police on Friday, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth around Rs 15 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gangs, and others, have been attached in the latest clampdown, according to police officials.

The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of ill-gotten properties to effectively curb activities of gangsters and their accomplices, the officials said.