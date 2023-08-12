Home

Uttar Pradesh

16-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self at Ghaziabad Home, Urges Brother To ‘Quit Drugs’ In Suicide Note

Police said the Ghaziabad teenager who hanged herself at home did not hold anyone responsible for her extreme step in her suicide note. However, she said she is committing suicide so that her brother can give up drugs.

Police further added that no complaint has been lodged by the family yet. Representational Image (Pixabay)

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her house in Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. Giving details, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said a suicide note was pasted on the wall and the her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said the teenager in her suicide note did not hold anyone responsible for her extreme step. However, she said she is committing suicide so that her brother can give up drugs.

Police said when the victim’s mother returned home, she knocked on the door and after getting no response from inside the room, she informed the neighbours. Then, the neighbours informed the police.

Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and broke-open the door and found the girl hanging.

Later, the body was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police further added that no complaint has been lodged by the family yet.

