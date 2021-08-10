Lucknow: The administration in UP’s Kushinagar district has started a manhunt to track 17 suspected missing Covid patients after their samples tested positive for coronavirus in the RT-PCR test conducted at a government laboratory.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 10 August 2021: OBC Bill Likely to Passed in Lok Sabha Today

The eleven employees comprising of laboratory staff, village surveillance committee members and the other staff posted at healthcare centres were suspended for dereliction of duty as said by the district health department officer.

Kushinagar's chief medical officer (CMO) Suresh Pataria said that samples of 20 people of Ramkola, Hata and Padrauna blocks in the district tested positive in the laboratory on Saturday. The teams were assigned to trace these people for treatment, contact tracing and test others in the village.

During the probe, it was found that the cell phones of 17 people were switched off, while only three samples had been collected for re-test at laboratory at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur.

During the probe, it was found that the accused health workers, who collected the samples, had mentioned wrong residential addresses of the suspected positive patients. The teams sent by the district administration were unable to trace the suspected Covid infected patients on the addresses as mentioned in health department records.

Further probe concluded that the accused laboratory staff had destroyed the 17 positive Covid samples despite the fact that it is compulsory to store the positive samples at the laboratory.

“There has been negligence in duty on part of members of the surveillance committee as well as the staff posted at the health centres in the three blocks,” he added.

Gorakhpur’s CMO Sudhakar Pandey said that an alert had been sounded in the area and teams were dispatched for contact tracing.

(With inputs from IANS )