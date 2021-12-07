Muzaffarnagar: 17 girl students of Class 10 were allegedly molested after being served khichdi laced with sedatives in two private schools of Purkazi area of Muzaffarnagar when they were called for practical classes and made to stay overnight on the campus to complete their studies. The incident took place on November 18 in Muzaffarnagar after the girls were asked to stay the night under the pretext of “practical exams” that were to be held in another school in the same area.Also Read - UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Announced: Over 7688 Candidates Declared Pass. Here’s How to Check Score on uppsc.up.nic.in

Though the girls told their parents about the incident a day after the assault, it took the police 16 days to book the two men. A local MLA had to intervene to get an FIR lodged, TOI reported.

Police have booked the owner of a school, along with the principal of another, under relevant sections of the IPC and Pocso Act, for allegedly sedating and molesting 17 girls studying in class 10. All of them are minors.

According to police, the principal had told parents that their wards would have to stay back in the other school overnight to take two back-to-back practical exams. “We were told that it would be very time-consuming for the girls to travel to and fro the same day,” the father of a schoolgirl told TOI on Monday.

It was in the other school, some distance away, that the girls were allegedly sedated and molested in the night by the two men. One of the girls, 16, told that she was given ‘khichadi’ to eat, after which she became unconscious.

All the girls belonged to poor families and were allegedly threatened of dire consequences, if they shared the incident with their families. Later, a few girls informed their parents. Thereafter, the village pradhan approached the SSP.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav said a probe has begun and that the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Purkazi police station have been suspended for negligence on duty. He further informed that five teams of the police, crime branch and SOG are involved in the case.

We have booked the two accused under section 328 (causing hurt by poison), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Pocso Act. Statements are being recorded.” He said.