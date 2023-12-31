Home

UP SHOCKER: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped For 10 Days; Brother Files Police Complaint

A 17-year-old girl in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped and raped for ten days; she was finally rescued on Saturday. A complaint has been filed by the victim's brother.

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 10 days here, police said on Saturday. The girl was rescued on Saturday and the 30-year-old accused has been arrested, police said. On the morning of December 18, the girl left her house for college but did not return. Her brother lodged a police complaint on December 19, a police officer said.

Police Case Registered

As mentioned earlier, a police case was registered against the 30-year-old accused, Rajesh Dubey who was arrested from Prayagraj district. The accused is booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (inducing to compel for marriage), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

19-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Raping Girl In Neighbourhood

In an opposite incident, a 19-year-old boy has been arrested allegedly for raping a girl living in his neighbourhood by threatening her in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday.The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station limits in the district on Thursday late at night, around 11 pm, said the official, adding that the incident happened when the family members of the victim were not at home.

After the incident, the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Hemant. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said, “The victim lodged a complaint to the police that when there was no body in her house, the accused living in her neighbourhood, Hemant, entered her house and raped her by threatening to kill her.” Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, including rape and arrested the accused, the officer said.

(Inputs from Agencies)

