2 Children Dead, Including Newborn In LPG Cylinder Blast In Noida Sector 8

Two children, including a newborn, died during treatment at the district hospital. Other four injured people have been referred to Safdarganj Delhi.

Noida LPG Cylinder Blast: Two children were killed, including a newborn, whereas six others were injured after an LPG cylinder blast in a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. Two children, including a newborn, died during treatment at the district hospital. Other four injured people have been referred to Safdarganj Delhi.

The police received a call about a fire in the D-221 Sector 8 hut in Phase One of Noida at around 3 pm on Saturday. Immediately after this, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the work of extinguishing the fire was started. The fire was brought under control shortly after the accident.

The police team present on the spot immediately sent the injured to the district hospital Nithari. Out of this, two children died during treatment in the district hospital. The dead include a 12-year-old child and a 12-day-old newborn girl child.

According to the police officials, prima facie the reason for the fire has been found to be a leakage in the gas cylinder. The matter is being investigated.

