2 Children Killed, 1 Injured In Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, One Accused Terminated In Encounter

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: Two children were killed and one was injured on Tuesday when they were attacked by two men with razors in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The two assailants have been identified as Javed and Sajid. Javed, the main accused in this incident, has been killed in a police encounter, according to reports.

The incident took place in Baba Colony, Badaun where Vinod Kumar and his wife Sangeeta live with their three children. Javed and Sajid run their salon in front of their house. The locals say that both Javed and Sajid have been involved in some dispute with Vinod’s family.

According to the neighbors, on Tuesday, Vinod’s wife Sangeeta was at home with all three children when Javed and Sajid came to Vinod’s house in the evening and went straight to the second floor of the house and started attacking Vinod’s sons Ayush, Piyush, and Honey with razors. Sangeeta was downstairs and upon hearing the screams of the children, people rushed upstairs, but the accused had fled from the crime scene.

The police were informed about the murder but the agitated crowd did not allow the police to take possession of the bodies of the children while the family turned back the ambulance that had come to collect the bodies. The angry mob vandalized the neighborhood and blocked the road.

After some time, the police took one of the accused Sajid into custody and started interrogating him while the search for the main accused Javed was on. It is learned that Javed died in an encounter with the police.

Bareilly Range IG Rakesh Kumar said that the police was chasing Javed and he fired at the police. The police returned the fire killing Javed on the spot.

Badaun DM Manoj Kumar said, “We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children aged 11 and 6 years. After this, there was an agitation amongst the people. The people have been asked to maintain peace and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The reason for the murder is not clear yet.”

