Mathura: In an unfortunate incident on Janmashtami, 2 people died during Mangla Arti at Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura. According to news agency ANI, one devotee fainted at exit gate of temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As their was huge crowd, many inside the premises were suffocated due to humidity. Also Read - 78 Dahi Handi Participants Injured on Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai, 11 Hospitalised: BMC

As the Janmashtami celebrations gripped Mathura and other places across the nation, the premises of the famous Bankey Bihari temple was overcrowded with devotees who thronged the place to offer their obeisance to Lord Krishna. According to report published by India TV, the incident took place as the midnight celebrations were in place. Reportedly, around 5-6 people also complained of breathing issues and later were admitted in hospital.

Uttar Pradesh | During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at exit gate of temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As their was huge crowd, many inside the premises were suffocated due to humidity. 2 people lost their lives: SSP, Mathura pic.twitter.com/UCy1hzVIeI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated with great fervour to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Regarded as the birth place of the deity, Mathura is considered a sacred site and also known as braj bhoomi. Temples, like in Mathura and Vrindavan are adorned magnificently and are flocked by thousands of devotees. In Mumbai, people indulge in the famous sport of Dahi Handi as well.