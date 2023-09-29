Home

Uttar Pradesh

2 UP Cops ‘Plant Gun’ To Arrest Teacher In Fake Case: Here’s How They Were Exposed

In the nearly 5-minute video clip dated Tuesday night, a constable can be purportedly seen pretending to inspect a bike and then placing a pistol in it while another constable called Ankit and accused him of possessing an illegal weapon.

Meerut: A coaching centre teacher in Meerut was arrested on charges of being an arms smuggler after two UP police constables, Santosh Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, planted a countrymade pistol in his bike parked in his residential compound. The victim, Ankit Tyagi, was reportedly kept in custody for over 15 hours despite the CCTV camera capturing the visual evidence in favour of the man.

The incident took place on Tuesday. In the nearly 5-minute video clip, it isseen that the two police constables entering the premises of coaching centre of teacher Ankit Tyagi in Meerut district’s Kharkhoda and planting a pistol on a bike parked inside the house. The two policemen then catch hold of Ankit, who was studying inside, and march him out. They are then seen “recovering” the pistol from the bike.

WATCH Video Here

In UP’s Meerut, a family alleged two cops from the local police station planted a gun in the house and later arrested a youth Ankit Tyagi under Arms Act. The family has produced CCTV footage as evidence to corroborate their claims. First video is of a cop allegedly planting… pic.twitter.com/UM6OzaCkPq — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 27, 2023

The case revolves around a land dispute involving farmer Ashok Tyagi from Khandavali village in Kharkhoda. Allegedly, the police, in collaboration with other parties, have been accused of harassing Ashok and his family. When the police first arrived in the village on Tuesday night, they found nothing incriminating.

However, according to a report in NDTV, the teacher’s family had a long-standing dispute with another family from the area, and the two constables allegedly planted the evidence and arrested the teacher on the “request” of the other family.

Officials announced on Thursday that two Uttar Pradesh’s police officers were dismissed from their posts and sent to the police lines for allegedly concealing a weapon in a motorbike and then arresting the two-wheeler’s owner on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a firearm, news agency PTI reported. Furthermore, IG Meerut has summoned a report on the entire incident.

The youth’s family said that two police officers, Dinesh and Santosh, raided their home in Khudawali village, claiming to have knowledge about illicit weaponry stored there.

In response to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle writes: “First they keep it themselves and then recover it, their raid and detention is false.”

