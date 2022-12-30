2 Workers Killed On Spot 2 After Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Outside Hospital in UP

The accident happened when oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a truck that was parked outside the hospital

The tractor driver and the person who was unloading the cylinders died on the spot.

Chandauli: At least two people died after an oxygen cylinder exploded outside a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district on Friday. The accident happened when oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a truck that was parked outside the hospital. The accident happened when one person, unloading the oxygen cylinder, was hit by a tractor. The tractor driver and the person who was unloading the cylinders died on the spot.

The glass of the surrounding houses was shattered due to the explosion. The oxygen cylinder explosion was so loud that the people in the neighbourhood hid in their houses.

Visuals of the incident showed two people lying on the road amid chaos in the area. The truck carrying several oxygen cylinders was also seen parked in the middle of the road.

After getting the information, the Superintendent of Police and Mughalsarai MLA reached the spot immediately. The CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being investigated by police.