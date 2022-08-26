Delhi: In a major relief, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea on Friday, challenging the decision to deny sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a matter pertaining to alleged hate speech in 2007. As published by Live Law, bench compromising of Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice CT Ravikumar had pronounced the judgment: “In the above circumstances, we do not think it is necessary to go into the legal questions relating to grant of sanction. Consequently. The appeal is dismissed. The questions of law is left open.”Also Read - Historic First: Watch Supreme Court Proceedings LIVE From Today

Yogi Adityanath was accused, to have made anti-Muslim hate remarks while addressing Hindu Yuva Vahini meeting that was held in Gorakhpur on January, 2007.

Parvez Parwaz, the petitioner had earlier approached Allahabad High Court in the case but was dismissed in February 2018. Following the dismissal he filed the Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.