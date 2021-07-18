New Delhi: “Should I tell you everything now…”, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replied when she was asked if she will be Congress’ chief ministerial face for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Notably, the Congress leader was in Lakhimpur Kheri to meet women workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) with whom opposition activists had allegedly misbehaved during the recently concluded block panchayat chief elections.Also Read - Ready to Accept What Congress Chief Decides: Amarinder Singh Meets Sonia Gandhi Amid Rift in Party

In a meeting of about 20 minutes, she also hugged the victim woman, who was allegedly attacked and misbehaved with when her sari was yanked in full public view in Lakhimpur Kheri during the local polls.

When asked if she will contest elections in future, Priyanka told reporters,"We will see." On what would be her party's strategy, the Congress leader asserted that her party will continue to raise people's issues. "Wherever there is problem or pain, they will go and stand with people", news agency PTI quoted the leader as saying.

“In the past year and a half, our party has raised the strongest voice. We have hit the roads, our party workers have courted arrest. Rest of the parties have not spoken so much nor they came out (on streets) as compared to us, and we will continue with this,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also demanded that the panchayat polls where violence took place should be held again. She said she will write to the state election commission in this regard.”I will write to the State Election Commission for justice to all my sisters, citizens, victims of violence by BJP in Panchayat elections,” she said.