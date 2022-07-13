Muzaffarnagar: Twenty-four children were taken ill after they had a midday meal in a school at Bibipur village here on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubhum Shukla said a lizard was found in the midday meal consumed by the school children.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he further added. Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who has adopted the village(Bibipur), visited the district hospital to enquire about the children.

Parents of the students also reached the hospital and demanded strict action against school headmaster Ashok Kumar, two cooks Babita and Sukho, and Shiksha Mitra Ranbir for the negligence.

(With Inputs From PTI)