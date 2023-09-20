Home

Uttar Pradesh

26 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Milk During Mid-Day Meal At Ghaziabad School

26 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Milk During Mid-Day Meal At Ghaziabad School

Twenty-six children experienced nausea and vomiting and were hospitalized after consuming milk during mid-day meal at a government school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Representational Image

New Delhi: At least twenty-six children fell ill after consuming contaminated milk at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday. According to officials, students at a government-run primary school in Prem Nagar in Ghaziabad started complained of nausea and started vomiting after drinking milk during mid-day meal at the institution.

Trending Now

“After consuming the milk, the children complained of nausea started, leading to their admission to the Loni Community Health Center,” news agency IANS reported.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the families of the ailing children caused a commotion at the school and confronted the authorities while government officials and personnel from the local police also arrived at the scene.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES