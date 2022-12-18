3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway

3 people lost their live after two buses collided with each other on Greater Noida Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.

Greater Noida: As many as 3 people died in a vehicular accident after two buses collided with each other on the Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park on Sunday, said Greater Noida police. Reportedly, twenty people have been injured while two others are in critical condition. All passengers sustaining injuries have been taken to hospital.

The police reached the spot immediately and engaged in the rescue operation.

It is a developing story, further details are awaited