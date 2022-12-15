3 Dead After Being Hit by Train While Making ‘Reel’ Near Railway Track in Ghaziabad’s Masuri

Three youths, including two men and a woman died after getting hit by a speeding Padmavat Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel, a resident of Khacha Road in Masuri and used to drive a taxi.

Ghaziabad: Two men and a woman died after being hit by a train while making reels near a railway track at Kallu Garhi railway gate of Ghaziabad’s Masuri. The police reached the location and sent the dead bodies of the three for postmortem and are trying to identify them. The station master informed the police of the incident. The trio died tragically after being hit by the high speed Padmavat Express train that was en route Moradabad.

One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel, a resident of Khacha Road in Masuri and used to drive a taxi. Police said that the display screen of one of the deceased’s mobile broke, but was working. The identity of the other two victims has not been ascertained as of yet.

As per a media report, a police official from Masuri police station said, this incident happened between Kallugarhi gate and Dasna station late Wednesday night. The loco pilot of the train told that three deceased were standing on the track of the train, their mobile flashlights were on, which made it seem like they were shooting a video. The pilot also gave the horn several times, but he could not be heard.

Iraj Raja, DCP (Rural) of Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate said, “At around 9 pm, an information was received by the railway station master at Masuri police station that three people had collided with a train. During the investigation, bodies of two young men and a young woman were found lying on the spot, who died due to hitting the train.