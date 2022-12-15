3 Dead After Being Hit by Train While Making ‘Reel’ Near Railway Track in Ghaziabad’s Masuri

The all three died tragically after coming under the grip of a high speed Padmavat Express train.

Ghaziabad: One girl, two boys died after being hit by a train while making reels near a railway track at Kallu Garhi railway gate of Ghaziabad’s Masuri. The police reached the location and sent the dead bodies of the three for postmortem and are trying to identify them. The station master informed the police of the incident. Police are making all efforts to identify the deceased. The all three died tragically after coming under the grip of a high speed Padmavat Express train.

