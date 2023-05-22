Home

3 Dead Died, Several Hospitalised After Boat Capsizes In UP’s Ballia, Rescue Ops Underway

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said a large number of people had gathered for the ritual at Maldepur Ganga Ghat when the accident took place on Monday morning.

The incident happened when around 35 people were going across the river in the boat for a ritual.

Ballia: At least three women dead and 4 others were hospitalised after a boat capsized at Maldepur Ganga Ghat in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police, three others have been rescued so far. The incident happened when around 35 people were going across the river in the boat for a ritual when its engine developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds.

“3 women died after a boat they were travelling in got disbalanced and capsized due to engine failure and heavy wind, in Ballia. Rescue operations were started immediately. All the passengers have been pulled out. 4 women are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Rescue operations will continue till we make sure that there is no one trapped under the boat,” Ravindra Kumar said.

UP | 3 women died after a boat they were travelling in got disbalanced and capsized due to engine failure and heavy wind, in Ballia. Rescue operations were started immediately. All the passengers have been pulled out. 4 women are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Rescue… pic.twitter.com/nFL5ebrBL6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2023

Moreover, the District Magistrate has confirmed the death of three women and said four other women were admitted to the district hospital. He added that the rescue operation is underway and the boatman is absconding. According to an eyewitness, the boat capsized may be due to overcrowding.

