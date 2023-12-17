3 Dead, Many Injured As Dumper Truck Rams Into Dhaba In Etawah, Uttar Pradesh

Home

A speeding dumper truck rammed into a tea-stall, a dhaba in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh killing three people and also injuring many others; the truck driver is arrested.

New Delhi: Road accidents have gone up in the past few years and despite strict traffic rules, there are people who break those rules and the ones who pay for it, have no fault of theirs. In an extremely unfortunate accident, three people have lost their lives while three are injured after a speeding dumper truck rammed into a small tea stall, more like a dhaba in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. The accident was reported at Saturday night and identification of the deceased has not been done yet; however, the driver of the dumper has been arrested and the relief and rescue work is going on.

As mentioned earlier, three people have died and three were injured as a speeding truck rammed into a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Saturday night, police said. “We received information that a truck had rammed into a tea stall. As per the information till now, three persons have died due to the incident and three are injured and undergoing treatment,” Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said, speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | 3 dead and 3 injured after a dumper truck rammed into a Dhaba in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh (16/12) pic.twitter.com/kzAuQUIwwn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2023

Driver Arrested, Relief And Rescue Work Underway

“The truck has a Jharkhand number plate. We have taken it into possession. We started relief work when we reached the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on,” the Etawah SSP added. Verma further said that the deceased have not been identified yet, adding that the truck driver has been arrested and was found to be drunk. As per preliminary investigation, the accident seems to have occurred due to the driver being in an inebriated state, he said, adding that an investigation is going on.

Statement Of Etawah DM Avnish Rai

Etawah District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Rai said that the truck collided with a tea stall near Manikpur crossing. “The truck has a Jharkhand number plate. It rammed into the shop. Three people are dead and three are injured and have been sent to the district hospital,” Avnish Rai said. “The truck has been removed from the site. After an investigation, we will know why the accident happened. It has been two and a half to two hours since the incident took place. The bodies have been recovered,” the DM said.

(Inputs from ANI)

