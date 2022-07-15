Luchnow: After a group of unidentified persons was booked for allegedly offering Namaz in the premises of Lucknow’s Lulu Mall, the Uttar Pradesh police has now detained three people from the entry gate of the mall for allegedly reciting Sunderkand outside the mall. As per media reports, plans were being made to make arrangements for a recital of Sunderkand by Hindu Right Wing outfits until people who offered Namaz were not arrested.Also Read - 'Population Imbalance' Should Not be Allowed to Happen: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In a tweet, ANI reported that around three people from Hindu Samaj Party were detained by UP Police on Friday. Quoting police official, the tweet said, "3 people of Hindu Samaj Party were detained from mall's gate. Currently, there's peaceful situation: Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP South, Lucknow"

UP | 3 people detained from entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises 3 people of Hindu Samaj Party were detained from mall’s gate. Currently, there’s peaceful situation:Rajesh Srivastava, ADCP South, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/R3vHUTm8ZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at the recently opened Lulu Mall, after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to it and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there. The persons who offered Namaz were booked for promoting enmity between different groups and intending to outrage religious feelings after a controversy broke out following a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a group of people offering Namaz at the mall.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Lulu Mall representatives, who claimed that people seen in the video were not their staff members. The mall authorities have also put up notices across the property on Friday declaring, “No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, “An FIR under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) was lodged on Thursday against unidentified persons. The matter is being investigated.”

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

Some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall on Thursday and staged a protest. Members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Friday. The permission was declined by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)