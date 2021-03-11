Agra: Three members of the Hindu Mahasabha were arrested on Thursday for offering prayers to Lord Shiva inside the Taj Mahal compound, police said. A case was registered against the trio, including a woman, after they were apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the monument and handed over to the police, Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi of Tajganj police station said. Also Read - Top 5 Budget Friendly Travel Destinations in North India | Must Watch Video

Police said Meena Diwakar, the provincial president of the Hindu Mahasabha, started praying along with the other two on a bench near the central tank in the complex.

The Mughal-era monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).