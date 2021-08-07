Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three men on the grounds of allegedly duping a Noida-based software engineer of Rs 60 lakh by promising to make him the heir of 12.5 million pounds, left behind by a fictitious London resident. The accused were arrested by the officials of Cyber Crime Police Station Noida from Bareilly district on Friday.Also Read - CBI Arrests Man Posing As NHAI Chairman, Duping Person of Rs 80 Lakh

Police said that the victim–Tarun Varshney– was approached through an e-mail on January 8, 2019. The email was signed in the name of "Advocate Bruise Eddie", police said.

"The engineer was informed of the death of an Indian origin man Braj Varshney in a car crash in London in 2015. It was claimed that the deceased had 12.5 million pounds and the engineer was chosen as his nominee due to their matching "gotras"," police said in a statement.

The e-mail, however, said that 50 per cent of the money would go to advocate Eddie as commission.

“Subsequently, Varshney started getting mails from email IDs such as ”United Kingdom Attorney” and ”Netix Bank London” asking him to complete some documental formalities,” police said.

Later, the victim was approached with the message that the money had been transferred to the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai, after which he started receiving e-mails from an ID claiming to be a foreign currency exchange department in Dehradun.

“Thereafter, the software engineer was asked to deposit money in 25 different bank accounts on pretexts like customs duty, registry service, and fees such as legal heir change, foreign currency exchange, among others, with the accused duping Rs 60 lakh in total from him,” the UP police said.

An FIR was lodged in the case and investigation taken up, leading to the arrest of Akeeluddin (30), Anees Ahmed (23) and Asleem Khan (23) – all native residents of Bareilly district, they said.

The police added that 25 bank accounts with Rs 13 lakh and controlled by the trio have been frozen, while further proceedings in the case are underway.

(With Inputs From PTI)