3-yr-old Kid Chews Snake In UP Village

It appears the snake was of a non-venomous species.

New Delhi: They say life is stranger than fiction and it is not without reason. A piece of news emanating from the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a three-year-old boy chewed a snakelet to its death.

Unsurprisingly, the locals described it as a “shockingly bizarre incident”.

The incident took place in the Madnapur village of Mohammadabad area of the district.

His horrified parents put the dead snakelet in a polybag and reached the hospital with the child. After keeping the boy under observation for 24 hours, the doctors, on Sunday, declared him out of danger.

Ayush, the son of Dinesh Kumar, was playing in the courtyard of his home when he started screaming. His grandmother rushed and was shocked to find the dead snakelet clamped in his mouth.

“I pulled it out and cleaned his mouth and alerted the child’s parents who took him to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia district hospital,” the boy’s grandmother, Sunita said.

They had also taken the snakelet with them so that it was easier to explain to the doctors.

The doctor on duty at the Emergency of the district hospital, Dr Mohammad Salim Ansari, who observed the child, said necessary medicines had been administered to the boy and that he was doing fine and had been discharged.

“It appears the snakelet was of a non-venomous species,” said the doctor.

