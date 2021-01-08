Lucknow: At least five people died and seven were hospitalised after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Following the incident, three police personnel including the station incharge were suspended from their services. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a strict action against the culprit and the distillery. “Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway,” Bulandshahr SSP told news agency ANI. Also Read - Victim Shouldn't Have Gone Out Alone in Evening: NCW Member's Shocker on Budaun Gangrape

The incident took place in Jeetgadhi village in the Sikandarabad area on Thursday night. Also Read - Amid Badaun Horror, 19-year-old Girl Raped at Gunpoint, Thrown Off Terrace in UP's Moradabad

According to reports, all victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened. Also Read - Anti-CAA Protesters in UP to Form Political Party

“One more person died, taking death toll to 5. Postmortem being done. Priority is treatment & 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima Facie, we found that a man who brought liquor from outside. Raids being conducted at liquor shops,” Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr said.

4 people dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming liquor in Bulandshahr. CM Yogi Adityanath orders strict action against the culprit and distillery. "Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway," says SSP Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/HyNAgSuSxE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2021

The deceased include Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40, and Sukhpal 60.

The police spokesman said that efforts were on to arrest the liquor seller. Further investigations are underway.

Prior to this, a suspected hooch tragedy was reported in Haryana wherein around 30 people died. The deaths were reported in Sonepat and Panipat districts.

In yet another incident that made headlines last year, the spurious liquor tragedy in Punjab killed 121 people in three districts. A maximum of 92 fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 at Batala in Gurdaspur. Over 12 people were arrested in connection with the case.