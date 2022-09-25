Lalitpur: Four persons died and eight others sustained injuries when a tractor collided head-on with a truck in the Talbehat police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur on Sunday morning, said the police.Also Read - Bizarre! Guests at Wedding in UP's Amroha Asked to Show Aadhaar Cards Before Dinner

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said at around 9 am on Sunday, there was a head-on collision between a truck and a tractor in Bamorisar village in which tractor passengers Pannalal (42), Kiran (36), Aarti (36), and Nirpat (50) died on the spot, while eight persons were injured.

The injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital and the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. Both the vehicles have been seized and the matter is being probed, the SP added.