Home

Uttar Pradesh

4 Dead As SUV Rams Parked Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway In UP’s Mainpuri

4 Dead As SUV Rams Parked Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway In UP’s Mainpuri

Four people were killed when their car collided with a parked truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Sunday morning.

Image: X

Uttar Pradesh News: Four people were killed when an SUV car they were travelling in, crashed into a parked truck along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Sunday. A senior official said the occupants were travelling from Kolkata in West Bengal to UP’s Aligarh when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the rear side of a truck parked on the side of the road.

Trending Now

The mishap occurred near the milestone 97 on the expressway in the Kurra police station area at around 10:30 AM on Sunday morning, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar.

You may like to read

The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan, Tauseef, Aman, and Adil– all residents of Kolkata. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

2 dead in Ballia accident

In another accident, two people riding a bicycle, were killed after they were hit by a speeding car in a village of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. As per the police, the accident took place in Kureji village under the Gadwar police station area.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Mantu Gupta and Akhilesh Rajbhar (19).

The two young men were riding a bicycle when a speeding car mowed them down on Sunday morning, the police said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” said Gadwar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, adding that the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered against the car driver.

22, including 10 of family killed in Kasarganj tragedy

Meanwhile, in a tragic accident, as many as 22 people were killed, including eight children, when their tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Saturday morning.

The victims included 10 members of a family, the police said.

“Twenty-two people died when the tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond,” said Relief Commission of Uttar Pradesh Naveen Kumar GS, citing a statement of Kasganj Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Patel.

“The deceased include 13 women, a man and eight children. Ten people are currently undergoing treatment,” the statement said.

The Kasganj district administration said that Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the kin of each of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each of the injured persons.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.