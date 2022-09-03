Barabanki: In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives after a speeding truck rammed into a double-decker bus in Ramanagar Police Station area of Barabanki district in the early of the day around 3.30 am, reports news agency ANI. The bus was on its onward journey from Nepal to Goa, and was parked to change a punctured tyre when the incident took place. About 14 people have also been injured .Also Read - Sonali Phogat’s Daughter Yashodhara Phogat Sole Heir To Her Huge Wealth Worth Rs 110 Crore, Family Fears For Her Life

Uttar Pradesh | Four people died after a speeding truck rammed into their double-decker in Ramanagar Police Station area of Barabanki district earlier today around 3.30 am. The bus was going from Nepal to Goa, and was parked to change a punctured tyre when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/6Mu36ZkhoD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2022

According to Addl SP (North) Barabanki, two of the injured have been referred to trauma centre. Reportedly, the bus fron Nepal had around 60 passengers travelling to Goa. As of now, arrangements are being made to send the passenger sback to Nepal.