4 Friends On Way To Get Driving Licence Killed in Road Accident In UP’s Mathura

Those dead have been identified as Ankit Kumar, 22, Achal Singh, 23, Akash Kumar, 21, and Yogesh Kumar,25.

Mathura: Four friends, on their way to the regional transport office (RTO) in Baldeo town to apply for driving licences, were killed and one critically injured when their car veered off the road and hit a tree. The tragic incident took place near Pilkhuni village under Raya police station limits.

SHO Ajay Kishore said locals claimed that the incident occurred when a biker abruptly changed course upon spotting a pothole on the road and in a bid to avoid hitting the biker, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree.

“Prima facie it appeared that the vehicle driver tried to avoid an oncoming motorist and ended up colliding with the tree near Pilkhuni village,” officials said, while adding that four of them died on the spot.

Those dead have been identified as Ankit Kumar, 22, Achal Singh, 23, Akash Kumar, 21, and Yogesh Kumar,25. Ankit, Yogesh – both residents of Rida Mohalla of Baldeo, Achal and Akash from Anghai village, and Bharat alias Rocky.

Meanwhile, the critically injured, Shailendra Kumar, 24, has been referred to a higher medical centre in Agra, said officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap.

