Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): In a news that would give huge relief to the parents and family members, the four girls who went missing on their way to school on Tuesday, were found in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The girls apparently boarded a bus and went to Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. They had switched off their mobile phones, IANS reported. SP Vijay Dhul said that the girls had left their homes to visit Uttarakhand. They were staying at a hotel under Muni ki Reti police station in Tehri Garhwal district. Also Read - IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1 Today's Pink Ball Test at Motera: Axar Patel Removes Bairstow; Root Joins Crawley

They have been safely recovered by a police team that went from here. The Uttarakhand police also helped in tracking down the girls. The police team is now bringing the girls back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Couple Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Got Married in 2020? Read on

According to the police, technical surveillance was used to track down the girls, three of whom are minors. Also Read - RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Match 64 February 24 Wednesday 7:00 PM IST

One of the girls, 20, a student of Class 12, had left home with Rs 25,000 cash. She, along with three minor girls aged between 15 to 16 years, were seen boarding the bus.

The SSP said, “The bus conductor, who identified the girls, said he had dropped them at Sitapur bus stand. It appears from the CCTV clips and the conductor’s account, that the girls left home on their own. We do not see anyone accompanying them.”

The girls had all turned off their mobile phones and their last location was traced to Sitapur.

The police scanned CCTV footages of the bus stand and railway station and coordinated with their counterparts in Sitapur and Lucknow in the search operations.

IANS