Agra: The health department in Agra sealed four hospitals and issued notices to 19 hospitals for non-compliance with fire safety norms. The move came after the fire incident reported in R Madhuraj Hospital which claimed the lives of three people.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra Arun Kumar Srivastava, formed a team and launched an investigation, to take strict actions against hospitals violating fire safety norms, reported India Today.

4 HOSPITALS SEALED, 19 ISSUED NOTICES

The health department sealed four hospitals, including Chaitanya, Mangalam and Sangam, which were being operated in the basement in the Etmaddaula area in Agra. The health department also sent notices to 19 hospitals, including Ravi Hospital Delhi Gate, Blossom Super Specialty, Sparsh Malhotra Hospital Khandari, Shri Krishna Hospital, Rashmi Medicare Center, SR Hospital, Goyal City Hospital, Saket Hospital, Chauhan Hospital, Pulse Hospital for non-compliance with fire safety norms.